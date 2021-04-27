PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - People have been spending a lot more time at home and a lot of us have been spending a lot more time in the kitchen, including Tony DiFlorio.
"I like the passion of being in the kitchen. I like everyone else being in the kitchen as well, so I like knowing I have something other people can use in their kitchen and gather the family around and try different things out." DiFlorio tells us.
DiFlorio lost his restaurant job because of the pandemic and needed a way to make a little extra money, so he thought what better way to do that than by doing what he knows best?
And what he loves most? Tony's smoking again.
"There's a story, every rub that I have and seasoning, but there's also a sense that it's completely versatile. It might say pork and poultry on it, but you don't have to use it just for pork and poultry and it's just something that adds flavor to your food, and I want people to understand that it's just, you're just cooking, you're just having fun," continued DiFlorio.
His own blends of spices, seasonings, and rubs, and he's created one with a smoky flavor, a BBQ one with no salt, and a coffee and garlic blend.
"I have a rub that's named for my daughter, so if all this was to go away, at least I had something that I did for her, that she has something that's really cool," explained DiFlorio.
He says they're all really versatile and not too spicy, but most of all, he says he's having fun and happy to be able to bring some creativity into other people's homes.
"People are understanding it's the smaller things in life that you really need, so I think people really understanding you can just gather around, be around friends, family, and you don't really need to spend $500 on dinner. You can just buy a couple of steaks at a local butcher, you know, stop at the local grocery store, pick up some sides, whatever, stop at a farmers' market, pick up some vegetables, and then, you know, grab some Tony's Smokin' Again, and then, you know, just have fun in the kitchen," added DiFlorio.
