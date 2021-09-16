SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Trilogy Health is thriving

TARIFFVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Trilogy Health in Tariffville is a small business that’s surviving and thriving.
Greg and Jessica Viggiano are partners in life and business.
The husband and wife team started Trilogy Health right before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was a trainer for years in Boston in my early 20s,” explained Greg Viggiano. “Jess and I always wanted to do something in fitness. It's our passion. We just didn't know how to start."
The catalyst was actually Jessica Viggiano's bout with post-partum depression.
"It just kind of came out of nowhere,” Jessica Viggiano said. “We weren't expecting it and my husband knew how much I loved working out, so he built me this studio so I could come and have my time so I could come and just exercise. Exercise is one of the best ways to deal with depression, anxiety, so I was here all the time. And I ended up doing fitness contests which lead me to wanting to share our workouts with other people. Now that's what we do, we share our workouts, we record them here in the studio and we share them with people all over the country."
They said they took a time of struggle and turned it into a real positive.
Jessica Viggiano called it a blessing in disguise.
Now, they're growing their family, expecting another daughter in a matter of weeks, and their business.
"When you upgrade your membership with Trilogy Health, you can have access to the studio for one hour a day, so it's basically like your own private studio,” Jessica Viggiano said. “People don't want to be in busy gyms right now, especially during the pandemic. So, here you have the option to have this small studio to yourself. It's clean, nobody around and you have access to our workouts."
At the heart of Trilogy Health is a virtual model for people to work out anywhere.
"They're different every single day and we try to touch a lot of full body each and every day,” said Greg Viggiano. “Some days we'll focus more on a certain body part, but it's overall fitness, right. We're not looking for a general aesthetic like a body builder would be. But so, today's example of a workout, it's 20 minutes long, it's as many rounds and reps possible in that 20 minutes, and you're just going around and around with three or four different movements. Some cardio's included, some easy kettle bell swings, and then some sit ups."
As long as a participant has a pair of dumbbells, he or she can do 99 percent of their workouts.
They offer more than just exercise options. They also offer ways to be healthy in all aspects of life.
"It first started with the three of us, my wife, myself and my daughter, my daughter Stella,” said Greg Viggiano. “So, there was three with Trilogy. That was easy. But we also took this approach to fitness and wellness as mind, body and soul. So, in addition to the workouts, we talk a lot about wellness and general health, whether it's nutrition or mental wellbeing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.