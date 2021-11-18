GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – This week, Small Business Spotlight heads to Wilmot By Design in Glastonbury.
“In 2014, I opened an easy store, just making monogram stickers because I loved to buy them, and I was like, ‘ok, well maybe I should just make them.’ So, I did, and I started selling them, and then for my first 6 years that I was on Esty I made 11 sales,” said Alexandra Wilmot.
But then, everything changed.
“Then I started to put people's names on cups and things like that and everything just kind of took off and grew and then quarantine happened and so then I obviously had a lot more time and people were really focused on shopping small at that point, so that year I did 3,000 sales which was really, really awesome,” Wilmot said.
This year she's already passed 4,000 sales, making her a top one percent seller on Esty with her company, Wilmot By Design, with custom cups.
"This is my full-time job now. It's really exciting,” she said.
Wilmot was a teacher, and now she's working on an e-book, teaching other's how to successfully sell on Esty.
For her, the sales keep coming.
She expects this holiday season to be busy, with people ordering custom cups as gifts.
"I like to offer probably like 20 different colors, so I don't actually have anything that's premade. I make everything to order. So, I have a ton of color options and I let the buyer just choose whatever shape cup they want, whatever color they want, and so that's why everything's really custom. And my processing time is about 7 business days,” she explained.
She went on to talk about her most popular item right now, saying "definitely my most popular cup is the matte black insulated tumbler and the most popular designs on that are anything holographic, so I kind of think of that as my signature cup, is the matte cup with the holographic stickers on it."
The zodiac designs are also popular.
She just moved into a new office space, and she's looking forward to her future, hoping to one day get her husband on the payroll.
"I would love to be able to employ him and kind of have him make it a family business,” she said.
