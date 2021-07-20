TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - After more than a year of postponed and canceled events, weddings are picking back up and florists are busy.
Jen Angle is not your traditional florist, though. She makes arrangements out of wood.
She created Wood and Word blooms in 2018 when she was getting ready for her own wedding.
"And I just got really obsessed with wood flowers and I went on Etsy, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm not paying that'. I've been a crafty person my entire life, so I basically decided to learn how to do it all myself for my own wedding," said Angle.
She says a friend suggested she take her new talents to a bridal show. She ended up booking fifteen weddings and now she's busier than ever.
"Really busy is so busy that even though I've been a full time teacher for twenty years, next year, I'm going part time as a teacher, which is something I never thought I would do, so that I have two solid days at home to work and then maybe I can bring in a little help, more than just my mother and actually have some support, so right now, I'm doing ten to twelve weddings a month, which is a lot, just depends on the size of the wedding of course. Some weddings are just a small bouquet and boutonniere, and then some are ten bouquets and fifteen centerpieces, so definitely, I'm pretty busy," continued Angle.
Angle says what's really interesting about the wood blooms is they're pretty eco-friendly and they're a good option for people who want a keepsake.
"I think one of the best things about them is that you don't have to worry about paying extra money to preserve your flowers so you can spend as much or as little as you want on your flowers, but know that they're going to last," Angle explained.
They're made from something called sola wood.
It's the root of the cassava plant and it's sustainable, because it keeps growing and it's biodegradable.
The pith of the plant becomes the flower and sometimes even the bark is used.
Angle paints the flowers to create unique designs and life-like bouquets, but she also uses paper.
"I'm a reading teacher and so reading and books are really important to me, and when I did my own wedding, it was a mix between the wood flowers and a mix between paper flowers, and I did them. I like to create them from books or materials. Not just pretty papers, but actually something that has meaning to you, and so I actually had my favorite Shakespeare play much ado about nothing," Angle said.
She holds workshops and private parties, allowing you to be just as creative.
"I'm sort of like everything from your full service florist all the way down to your crafty best friend, so I do a little bit of everything," added Angle.
