ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - School supplies, like notebooks, binders, and even computers, are getting jazzed up with stickers.
One young woman saw that as an opportunity.
"People definitely love the stickers. It's a huge thing. That's why I wanted to start making them, because people my age, kids my age in high school, they love decorating their water bottles, so that's definitely a hit," Naomi Lughinbuhl tells us.
Naomi is 20 years old. She's in college now, but she started her small business back in 2016.
"My grandparents were missionaries down in Haiti for a couple of years and that's when I first started my business, so it was a big part of my life. I've gone down there twice and there's so many names out there for businesses, and I wanted to be a little unique, so I came up with the idea to create in Haitian creole, Yo Kreye," explained Lughinbuhl.
And it all started with a magnetic bookmark.
"I do all my own art work, all my own designs, all my own assembling, and shipping out all by myself, with the help of my mother," Lughinbuhl continued.
And she does watercolor painting or simple line drawings.
The line drawings are sketched out in her note pad and then you can see what it looks like as a sticker, which she says people use to customize their belongings.
"To make it your own and also if I have a quote on it, I have a bible verse on one of my stickers, so it's a nice reminder of something and yeah, just adds a nice pop of color and design to your product," Lughinbuhl says.
She paints a flower in watercolor, which she'll then scan into her laptop to edit and size into a template to print and assemble.
"People love cards and definitely note pads too. They like the cute little note pads on their desk," said Lughinbuhl.
Perfect for your home office or teacher's desks.
Lughinbuhl says she's received a lot of local support from her hometown of Ellington and the surrounding community, but she has an etsy shop so she can ship anywhere.
"I always say I like to keep this as a nice little side hustle, I want to go to work, and I want to do my job, but then I want to come home and have fun, and do my watercolor," Lughinbuhl added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.