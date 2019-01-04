SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Small business owners are told be to be on alert as someone may be trying to scam them.
State and local law enforcement agencies warn people are targeting small businesses with a phony form designed to steal their money.
The South Windsor police were one of the first team of investigators to warn people about this scam.
Now, they are urging all small business owners to protect themselves.
Tom Tom Painting makes money one brush stroke at a time.
But Cynthia Sattal who started the Enfield painting company says life as a small business owner isn’t easy.
“All the paper work keeping up with the accounting working with the accountant the payroll company,” said Sattal.
So, when Sattal got an official looking letter from an entity calling itself Worforce Compliance Services in the mail this week, she figured it was another bill she’d have to pay.
The form warns, “Connecticut laws require every limited liability company authorized to transact business in the state to timely file an annual report every year. Records indicate your business has not filed an annual report in 1 year. If the entity does not file an annual report, it may be in default and administratively dissolved.”
Further down the page, Sattal saw it said, “Mail the completed form with $110 in the enclosed envelope.”
The South Windsor police stepped in before she grabbed her check book with a warning that this letter which many Connecticut small business owners received is nothing more than a scam, so don’t pay it.
“It got me angry and you wonder who is behind it and how well they sleep at night,” Sattal said.
Sattal is now helping to spread the word.
She wants to make sure other hard-working Connecticut business owners don’t send their hard-earned money to a scam artist.
“What we did is put warnings out to our business owner friends to make sure that they didn’t get caught up in this,” said Sattal.
Other law enforcement agencies, including the Secretary of the State and Attorney General’s Office, have also sent out warning about this scam.
If you ever have any question about the legitimacy of a letter, contact the Secretary of the State’s office.
