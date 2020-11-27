(WFSB) – A Black Friday is wrapping up, it’s time to turn the attention to Small Business Saturday.
This year carries a little extra significance for small businesses around the state.
It’s no secret that COVID has hit small businesses particularly hard this year. Many have had to scale back operations, if not close their doors entirely.
While large in-person gatherings may still be discouraged, the hope for many Connecticut small businesses is that the holiday season is enough to get customers out the door and into their stores.
“It is not the same online. I like to touch it, see it, feel it, try it on if I can,” said Marie Morris-Chaloux.
Marie Morris-Chaloux did some Black Friday shopping at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor. On Saturday, she’ll be doing some Small Business Saturday shopping somewhere else.
“Very excited too. I’d like to see the small businesses stay open. I’m a nurse, so going through this whole coronavirus epidemic, you know I’ve seen that side of it. To see the businesses and economy start to thrive again, hopefully Christmas will do that,” Morris-Chaloux said.
But this year, many small businesses don’t have time to wait until late December for an uptick in business.
“They are struggling. We need to give everything we can to help them out through this holiday season. So, come out, shop small, shop local,” said Julio Concepcion, Executive Director of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.
Supporting Small Business Saturday could help yourself.
“Being cooped up in the house all the time? I’m not a person that does that,” said Russell Balesano of East Hartford.
It could also help your wallet.
“Finding a good deal is something that we’ve always looked forward to,” Morris-Chaloux said.
More than anything, there’s a good chance it will help things get back to normal just a little bit faster.
“Just to see the people enjoying the season and enjoying being out there amongst everybody, that’s probably what I like most about it,” Balesano said.
While small stores may have websites, a lot of the specials have to be purchased in person.
