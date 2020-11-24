MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Local mom and pop shops are gearing up for Small Business Saturday after being impacted by the coronavirus.
Shop owners in Middletown say buying local is critical to their survival.
Spending money locally means it stays local while buying something online does not support local economies or employ local people.
Because of the pandemic, holiday shopping this year is nothing like it’s ever been. Plus, local merchants are competing with big box stores and online powerhouses like Amazon.
“I shop locally because it’s important to keep our little businesses in business,” said Pamela Thompson-Kelly.
Businesses like the Man Cave are hoping for business this weekend.
“As an owner, we need the help, we need to be able to keep our businesses going with big box stores and places like Amazon,” said Ericka Whalen, owner of the Man Cave.
“Small businesses are the heart and soul of the State of Connecticut and the United States of America and we have to continue to support them,” said Larry McHugh, Chamber of Commerce.
Local Chamber of Commerce leaders toured downtown shops like Mallove’s Jewelers with Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, promoting Small Business Saturday, which is this coming Saturday.
“Since we really opened in May, the first couple weeks was a little quiet, but our July, August, September, October were better than last year,” said Marc Levin, President of Mallove Jewelers.
While many small shops continue to recover from the pandemic, Blumenthal pressed the need for another round of pandemic relief.
“These small businesses are continuing to struggle. They’re part of your community,” Blumenthal said.
Steve Puglial could easily have bought his piano stool online instead of the local music store.
“I knew buying from a small business helps everybody,” Puglial saild.
It keeps the lights on, employs local people who then in turn spend their money locally.
