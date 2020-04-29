HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Many essential businesses are required to wear masks while working, yet not every small business owner can easily find them for their employees.
For businesses with less than 50 employees, help is on the way.
Surgical masks are being given to them for free.
Atlantic Precision Spring finds itself in a boom during the pandemic recession.
The Bristol-based manufacturer is immersed in making parts for sectors like defense to healthcare. At this moment, its pieces are for ventilators.
“We’ve got orders now, they’re 20, 30 times larger than a typical order,” said Brian Fries, Atlantic Precision Spring.
The workflow means his people need masks. With two-thirds of the state workforce still employed, small businesses are looking at the state to help with finding masks.
“As of last night, and again just over the weekend, so this is three days into it, over 6,000 companies,” said Bonnie Del Conte, CONNSTEP.
Over the weekend, Governor Ned Lamont announced small businesses with less than 50 employees could request masks.
While the state secured four million masks, it saved 500,000 for essential workers while the rest went to healthcare professionals.
Connecticut Business and Industry Association and CONNSTEP partnered with municipalities to distribute the masks.
The spike in requests shows employees and employers are caught in a juggling act.
“It’s important to keep this economy moving. It’s tough to balance the safety and well-being of employees and also to keep production and operations going,” Fries said.
CONNSTEP says orders so far are a bit over 200,000 masks. The free masks will continue while supplies last.
For more information on if your business is eligible for free masks, click here.
