HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some Connecticut businesses could find themselves paying for a new law that took effect this month.
Companies were supposed to sign up for the state's new Paid Leave Program, which deducts half of a percent of pay from employees’ checks.
In Connecticut, 60,000 businesses haven’t done it yet, but it’s not too late for them to do so.
Because so many companies have not signed up, the deadline has been pushed back until March 1.
However, it’s important to make that deadline, or companies will have to pay.
"There are so many small businesses in this state that are just not aware that the registration requirements is one that exists,” said Andrea Barton Reeves, of CT Paid Leave Authority.
She said small businesses, especially those with a handful of employees, may not be aware of the new law.
“They're not connected to the larger trade association and chambers of commerce where they would learn about this,” she explained.
But, other small businesses have had more success.
“In doing so, it was very simple. There were two requirements, one was to let every employee know and then we had to sign up as an employer yourself,” said Susan White, CEO of Atlas Stamping & Manufacturing.
The deadline to sign up was pushed back from February 1 to March 1, and it's important to make that deadline because businesses that don't will have to pay, which is not what's supposed to happen.
Paid leave was set up so that employees pay. The program withholds half a percent of a person's wages to help fund paid leave for those who qualify.
"It's great thing for the employee, its extraordinarily important that employees are taken care of,” White said.
The Paid Leave Authority is now working hard to reach out to every small business in the state to make sure they sign up in time.
