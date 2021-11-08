NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A small fire forced the evacuation of a school in New Haven on Monday.
New Haven Public Schools confirmed that the fire happened at the Augusta Lewis Troup School on Edgewood Avenue.
It said all students and staff were evacuated and were safe.
"We are grateful to New Haven police and fire who responded immediately and extinguished the fire," the district said. "The cause is under investigation."
No other details were released.
