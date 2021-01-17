HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The protest that didn't happen.
Pro-Trump supporters were expected to rally on this Sunday in many states, but here in Connecticut, it was a no-show.
One reason may be a massive presence of National Guardsmen and police.
If you came to the state complex today around noon, you saw lots of armored cars, weapons and State Police, all in anticipation of a protest at the state capitol that didn't happen.
There is always security around the state capitol, but not like this.
There were armed guardsmen and police at every entrance, and all of the nearby streets were blocked off.
After the violence at the nation's capitol, Connecticut forces wanted to be ready.
"We don't want to fight, we didn't want to pick a fight with anybody, and we don't want to arrest anybody, so if the day ends and the week ends peacfully, bravo again for the state of Connecticut," State Police spokesperson Brian Foley tells us.
Law enforcement had some challenges.
They were kept in the dark, because several social media outlets for activist groups were shut down.
"Certainly law enforcement lost an arm of their intelligence gathering," stated Foley.
To prepare, they mobilized with a heavy presence.
A cautious, but significant scale back of law enforcement resources underway in many CT locations. Still, many levels of resources to remain on watch through the coming days. pic.twitter.com/urrIAR1yxM— Brian Foley (@LtFoley) January 17, 2021
Across the country, there were protestors at several state capitols, mostly small groups and mostly peaceful.
Here in Connecticut, there were hundreds of state and capitol police officers, not to mention the Connecticut National Guard.
Some who made comments on Facebook were critical.
Pat Benayad said:
“What a waste of taxpayer money.”
"This is a democracy that represents the world and it was definitely weird to see that kind of stuff happen," Hartford resident Andres Bilone said.
RELATED: FBI urges public to notify them about potential violence at protests, events
Like many, Andres Bilone was stunned to see so many violent protestors barge their way into the nation's capitol.
As for the state he lives in...
"[Do you think this is an overreaction with all this military presence?] No, no, I am sure they are doing the right thing. Look at what happened at the capitol. Who would have thought they would do something like that?" asked Bilone.
Nothing happened here today, other than a huge turnout of military and police, but President Biden's inauguration is just days away, this coming Wednesday, and law enforcement here in Connecticut are now deciding what type of presence they want going forward.
FBI officials are urging the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event.
Also, if you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.
The public can also report suspicious activity by downloading the CT Safe App or calling the TIPS Hotline at 1-866-HLS-TIPS.
