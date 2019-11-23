SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A small plane collided with a car at the Simsbury Airport Saturday morning, officials said.
The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department said there were no injuries in the crash. It happened on the runway at the facility located at Wolcott Road.
The fire department said the scene has cleared.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.