WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - A small plane was force to make an emergency landing Monday night at Bradley International Airport.
According to airport officials, the plane, American Airlines flight 6025 was traveling from Washington D.C to Portland, Maine, when an issue was reported mid flight.
Officials said the plane diverted to Bradley and landed safely.
Nine people were reported on board the plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.