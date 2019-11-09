EXETER, RI (WFSB) -- A small, 2-seater plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Exeter, Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon.
Rhode Island State Police said no one was injured when an experienced, New York pilot made an emergency landing on the breakdown lane on I-95 Northbound in Exeter.
Police said a brother and sister from New York took off from TF Green Airport heading to Long Island at about 4:45 p.m., but shortly after takeoff, the pilot experienced mechanical troubles.
"The pilot indicated that he had experienced engine failure and he made a mayday call to air traffic control to TF Green Airport, which he indicated he would have to make an emergency landing (so we) dispatched troopers to that location,” said RI State Police Lt. Kenneth Jones.
State police said the pilot was heading southbound when he saw that traffic was lighter on the northbound side of the highway, so he maneuvered the plane and landed on the shoulder of I-95 northbound.
As troopers work to keep traffic moving, Lt. Jones is asking for patience from drivers as they move the plane and keep the public safe.
