NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As businesses close down to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a couple of businesses in New Haven are trying to stay afloat.
George Koutroumanis of Yorkside Pizza said he's seen a small uptick in takeout orders around lunchtime.
However, with Yale University students not coming back and nearby businesses closed, he is worried about the COVID-19 impact. He said his customer base is gone.
"We’ve been through the closure of Broadway for almost 2 years. York Street had been closed for a year one time," Koutroumanis said. "We survived everything. This one, I don’t know? It's going to be a tough go.”
Koutroumanis said he typically has a staff of 25.
With restaurants only allowed to be open for takeout due to Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order, he's down to eight.
“All of our serving staff, we had to let go temporarily," Koutroumanis said. "[We] told them to collect, do whatever they need to do to survive.”
It's the same story at Christopher Martins. The popular neighborhood restaurant on State Street for years has been supporting this community, serving up free meals at Thanksgiving and hosting a road race to collect toys for kids at Christmas time.
"We’re doing a little bit of business, waving to the neighbors as they walk by," said Brian Virtue, Christopher Martins. "So far we’re going to be able to keep a couple of employees busy.”
To help, Virtue said Christopher Martins is going online with GrubHub and UberEats. The business is also running deals on gift cards.
The hope is that customers come back when the eatery reopens full time.
“We put out a promotion like that too, so if you buy in, you get a 20 percent discount and we have some great customers, really coming through, taking advantage of it, we’re lucky that way," Virtue said. "I don’t know how long that can go on, but I’ll take it while we can get it.”
Meanwhile, Koutroumanis and other businesses said they may look to the Small Business Administration for help.
"A lot of my friends are in the same boat and they are all scrambling to make things work somehow someway," he said. "God help us all, stay healthy and hopefully this thing will go by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.