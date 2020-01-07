HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A quick storm may bring a little bit of light snow or a wintry mix to the state late Tuesday night.
However, meteorologist Mark Dixon stressed that the impact on the state would be minimal.
"The daylight hours of [Tuesday] will be dry, with increasing cloudiness," Dixon said.
Highs should reach into the 40s.
"A small coastal storm brushes Connecticut after sunset," Dixon said. "Any precip should start late evening and is done and over, gone, well before sunrise [Wednesday]."
Total snowfall accumulation will range from nothing or a dusting to perhaps 2 inches in some locations such as southeastern Connecticut.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.
"[Wednesday], we’ll start out dry with sun and clouds," Dixon said. "By the afternoon, with the arrival of arctic air, there could be some snow showers or squalls. It will also be windy, gusts could reach 40 mph."
Highs will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day.
"Thursday morning, with the worst of the cold and factoring in the wind, the wind chill could range from -5 to 5 degrees," Dixon said. "As the day progresses, the wind relaxes, but highs may not get above freezing in some towns despite a mostly sunny sky."
The next chance for wet weather comes over the weekend, with a chance for showers during the day Saturday, leading to potentially steadier rain at night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
