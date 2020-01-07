HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A quick storm is expected to bring a little bit of light snow or a wintry mix to the state late Tuesday night.
However, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest stressed that the impact on the state would be minimal.
"Even though the track is good for snow, the storm is small and compact. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on the state," DePrest said.
Light snow will develop Tuesday evening, but it won't last long.
Total snowfall accumulation will range from nothing or a dusting to perhaps 2 inches in some locations such as southeastern Connecticut.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.
"Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for a passing snow shower or snow squall," DePrest said.
Highs will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day.
"It is going to become quite windy with a west to northwest wind gusting to 40 mph or higher. Gust to near 50 mph are possible," DePrest said.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, New London, and southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties.
The coldest air of the week arrives Wednesday night, as temps drop into the teens and the wind chill drops to between zero and 19 above.
The next chance for wet weather comes over the weekend, with a chance for showers during the day Saturday, leading to potentially steadier rain at night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
