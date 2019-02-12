(WFSB) -- When folks roll out of bed in the morning, they usually fumble for their phones checking out their applications.
There are thousands of apps out there that cater to different needs and lifestyles.
When surveying folks in the general public, the list of the most popular apps included Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.
“When I wake up in the morning, if anything, Instagram,” said Meghan Marren, of Cromwell.
“Sometimes Snapchat is in there too, because the videos are quick,” said Claire Lewis, of Colchester.
For entertainment, people use Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and iTunes.
When breaking it down to the top 5 best to start 2019, it’s a combination of new, popular, effective and downright delightful to download.
#5. Tik Tok is the talk of the town right now. It’s been big in China and is a music video and social media app. You can shoot and edit short clips and add music and special effects. In the first quarter of 2018, it was downloaded 45.8 million times.
#4. WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging app that Facebook bought in 2014 has 1.5 billion monthly users. Last quarter it was downloaded about 33.8 million times.
#3. The Channel 3 app. If you live in Connecticut, it’s the best place to get your news and info for the day.
#2. Hopper. If you’re a traveler, it helps you find the best time to buy plane tickets.
#1. Waze. If you are looking for a way to navigate the world with ease and real time info on traffic, Waze is the way to go.
Honorable mentions were Vivino, a winner for the wine connoisseurs price comparing; Duolingo, for anyone looking to learn another language; Life 360, which helps with tracking the kids; Blink, a 24-hour access to seeing what’s happening at home linked up with security cams; Venmo, which lets you transfer money to friends instantly, without worrying about the cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.