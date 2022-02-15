HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Several cars in the Hamden Plaza parking lot were broken into on Monday.
Police arrived at the shopping center between 8:00 and 9:00 in the morning after several calls about the robberies.
When officers arrived, they found several cars had their windows smashed. Officials say several items were taken from the cars, including purses.
Police say the suspects specifically targeted certain cars and broke in while owners were at a nearby gym.
Police released a photo of the suspect’s car, pictured above.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Ed Stoor, and Officer Nicholas D’Angelo of the Hamden Police Department (203) 230-4000.
