NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -Smith Elementary School in New Britain will be closed for two days after a community member tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual was last in the school on October 1.
The New Britain Health Department investigated the case and determined there are multiple close contact who are experiencing illnesses and symptoms related to COVID-19.
Smith School will be closed on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7.
In-person learning is expected to resume on Thursday, October 8.
All students and staff will move to remote learning.
RELATED: Multiple COVID-19 cases reported within New Britain school district
There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 throughout New Britain Public Schools since the beginning of the school year.
