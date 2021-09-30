DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) -- A major employer in Deep River is shutting down its facility and moving operations out of state.

Massachusetts-based Smith and Wesson announced the move on Thursday, which will impact more than 100 employees at its Deep River location.

Local residents and business owners said Smith and Wesson plays an important role in the town, and that this is an unfortunate announcement for them.

“We thought with the big companies over here, the Wesson, that we’d get more business,” said Tracy Stanhope, manager of Emjay’s Café.

The gun manufacturer will be shutting its doors and moving to Tennessee.

The company’s plastic injection molding facility in Deep River will be sold by 2023.

The company says legislation proposed in Massachusetts is the reason for the move.

While they plan to retain employees who agree to move to Tennessee, they say they will provide job placement for those who cant.

First Selectman Angus McDonald Jr. said this is a surprise for him, and the closure is a blow, but not a death blow.

Some local businesses are also surprised.

Stanhope says some of the Smith and Wesson employees are regulars.

“The customers that do come in do talk about the company. Who knows what they’ll put down there. Maybe we’ll end up with another company down there,” she said.

There are other manufacturers in Deep River.

Employees won’t be impacted until 2023, and 750 jobs across three states will be impacted.