HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The main building on the University of Connecticut's Hartford campus closed on Monday.
The university said cleanup was needed following an overnight equipment malfunction.
"An issue inside the building’s air-handling system caused an internal belt to melt shortly after 2 a.m., filling the building with smoke and a burnt rubber smell," said Stephanie Reitz, UConn spokesperson. "University officials and city public safety crews were notified by the building’s alarm."
No one was hurt and no significant damage was reported, according to Reitz.
No in-person activities will happen in the building on Monday. Online classes will be held as scheduled.
The nearby School of Social Work building was not affected.
Hartford campus employees who telecommute due to COVID-19 were told told work as normal.
