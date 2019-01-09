HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Smoking costs the average Connecticut resident millions of dollars over a lifetime.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com calculated an estimated lifetime cost of $2,854,614 for the average Connecticut smoker.
Researchers said they looked at annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.
Here are the costs in the categories calculated by WalletHub.
- Out-of-pocket cost per smoker – $187,267 (rank: 50th)
- Financial-opportunity cost per smoker – $2,060,883 (rank: 50th)
- Health-care cost per smoker – $289,154 (rank: 51st)
- Income loss per smoker – $301,026 (rank: 45th)
- Other costs per smoker – $16,284 (rank: 49th)
- Total cost over lifetime per smoker: $2,854,614
- Total cost per year per smoker: $55,973
Connecticut is the most expensive state for a smoker, according to WalletHub.
The state ranked 51st on the site's list of the 50 states and District of Columbia.
New York and the District of Columbia were second and third.
The least expensive states were Georgia, Missouri and North Carolina.
Read the complete report from WalletHub here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.