WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Three travel lanes will open on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Friday night.
The length will be the entire project limits from Washington Street to Austin Road, according to I-84 Waterbury Project officials.
Though the lanes will be open, milling, shimming and paving will continue at night and should be completed sometime this fall.
The speed limit in the area will remain 45 mph throughout the construction process.
Three westbound I-84 lanes will open Friday night through Waterbury, weather permitting: https://t.co/3kO5SZeSjH pic.twitter.com/E4tLzs7uQF— i-84waterbury (@i84waterbury) September 27, 2018
The reactions to the news have varied.
"It has been a little hectic," said Dwayne Womack of Unionville. "Traffic has been building up."
"I’ve been known to have some road rage but it doesn’t affect other people, it just raises my blood pressure," said Anna Shove, East Mountain, Waterbury.
The construction on the highway has been a long time coming.
"After working on two bridges at the same time, so you had to go 3 miles out of the way to get from this part of town to that part of town," Shove said.
The delays made for some long days for Tommy Sagnella, who said he would get stuck in the backups driving from Southington.
"Once you come over the mountain, if you’re heading from Southington, the lanes go down from three lanes to two," Sagnella said. "It could be 20 minutes to an hour."
Officials said the project is a year ahead of schedule.
Friday's lane opening should reduce traffic and improve safety, they said.
While final paving on the lanes is expected to be completed this fall, local road work will continue into the spring.
For more information on the I-84 Waterbury Project, head here.
