WESET HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – From time to time, we all have some unwelcome guest in our home, but that was taken to the next level in West Hartford.
A video taken by a homeowner on Westmont Street shows a black rat snake found on a shelf in their garage.
It was one of three snakes removed from homes in West Hartford this week.
One of the snakes was 7 feet long.
The Children’s Museum of West Hartford was called to save the day and retrieve the snakes, which could be scary to look at but are harmless.
“If you find a snake in or around your house, you’re always welcome to call us here at the Children’s Museum, even if it’s just sending a picture to find out what type of snake it is. Because that can help determine if you, yourself, can move it off your property because most snakes want nothing to do with you,” said Nick Barnett, The Children’s Museum.
Channel 3 was told the snakes are in their egg laying season, so they’re looking for a quiet place to hide.
To find out more about rat snakes, click here.
