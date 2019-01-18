HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Department of Social Services said it is taking steps to issue supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits two weeks early.
The reason is the partial government shutdown.
According to the DSS, February SNAP benefits will be available in Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, accounts no later than Sunday.
The DSS said EBT accounts and cards will continue to work in February, regardless of when people access the benefits.
Connecticut and other states are only making them available early as a precaution, at the request of the federal agency that funds SNAP.
SNAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Food and Nutrition Service.
No extra benefits will be provided for February.
DSS advised people to carefully budget their food purchases.
Connecticut currently provides SNAP services to over 384,000 individuals in 215,000 households. That includes more than 133,000 children under the age of 18 and 65,000 individuals age 60 and older.
For more on SNAP benefits, head here.
