Food benefits will increase by 15 percent on Wednesday for all Connecticut households enrolled in SNAP.
Approximately 110,000 enrollees will receive monthly COVID-19 emergency benefit on Saturday
The Connecticut Department of Social Services today announced that it will provide a total of $25.5 million in additional federal food benefits to Connecticut residents in two allocations this week through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
First, on Wednesday, January 20, all 213,590 of the state’s households enrolled in SNAP will receive an average benefit increase of $45.91, which will be the first of several monthly 15 percent increases that will continue through June. This additional food aid totals an estimated $8.5 million per month and results from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
For example, a single adult previously receiving the maximum benefit amount of $204 will receive an additional $30 for a new maximum benefit amount of $234. A family of four previously receiving the maximum benefit amount of $680 will receive an additional $102, bringing their new maximum benefit amount to $782. If a household was granted benefits on or after January 9, 2021, it already has received the 15 percent increase as part of its regular SNAP benefits.
Second, on Saturday, January 23, approximately 110,000 SNAP-enrolled households will receive an average benefit increase of $154.90, which will be the tenth monthly emergency COVID-19 allocation authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. This additional food aid totals $17 million for January, adding to the $176.2 million in emergency benefits disbursed in each month since April 2020.
This emergency COVID aid will go to households that are not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size. This means that all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum food benefit allowable for their household size, even if they are not usually eligible for the maximum benefit.
The average emergency benefit amount a household will see on its electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card on January 23 is $154.90. If a household is granted regular SNAP benefits on or after January 22, 2021, and is also eligible for the emergency supplemental benefits, the latter benefits will be added to the EBT card on a Friday, depending on the date of granting.
Counting the new 15 percent benefit increase for all enrolled households, emergency benefits allow the household’s SNAP benefit to increase to the maximum, as noted in the following chart:
Household Size Maximum Benefit Amount
1 $234
2 $430
3 $616
4 $782
5 $929
6 $1,114
7 $1,232
8 $1,408
For each additional person, add $176. For example, if a household of two normally received $200 of SNAP benefits in January, it will receive a 15 percent increase of $30 on January 20 and an additional $200 emergency benefit on January 23, to bring this household up to the maximum benefit for its size of $430.
For additional information about SNAP, visit www.ct.gov/snap.
For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.
