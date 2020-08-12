TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man who thought he was meeting a girl he was talking to on the app Snapchat ended up being stabbed during a robbery attempt in Torrington, according to police.
Officers said they responded on Tuesday around 10 p.m. after they received a report that the 20-year-old victim was a patient in the emergency room with multiple puncture and laceration wounds.
Officers met with the victim, who reported that he went to the area of North Elm and McGuiness streets to meet up with a girl he had been speaking to on Snapchat.
The victim said he pulled in, stepped out of the car, and was rushed and assaulted by a male party who demanded money. He described that suspect as a tall and skinny with something shiny in his mouth, possibly a grill or silver teeth. As a result of the encounter, the victim in the car sustained a sizable puncture wound to his chest and a second puncture to his right upper arm, as well as several smaller scratches. The victim was initially transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later transported to Hartford Hospital due to the type of injuries he suffered.
Detectives responded to both the scene on North Elm Street and to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to interview the victim.
It was later determined that this was not a random attack and that the victim knew the female he was meeting through the social media application. Police believe that it was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
They said they have identified the people involved and are currently investigating the attack.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was scheduled to be released from Hartford Hospital on Wednesday.
"Torrington police would like to caution people when using social media applications," officers said in a news release. "Individuals we meet on social media are not always the people we believe they are and their motives may be completely different than what one expects."
Police recommended choosing public areas that are well lit and a time of the day that allows for more people to be around the meeting place.
"Social media can be a source of entertainment, but also very dangerous," police warned. "We hope that parents of younger children/teenagers will take this opportunity to reaffirm this with their kids during a time in which online activity is quite high due to our current [COVID-19] health crisis."
The identity of the people involved will be released when and if it is appropriate due to Connecticut General Statutes and the case investigation status, police said.
Anyone who may have information concerning the case or may have been in the area when the incident unfolded is asked contact Det. Todd Fador at 860-489-2059.
