BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A threat made over social media was aimed at a high school in Bridgeport, according to police.
The Bridgeport Police Department said the threat came over Snapchat late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
"We have police presence at the school as a precaution," said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for Bridgeport. "We have no information other than the snapchat post to suggest that an incident may occur [Wednesday]."
Police said the post did not suggest that the threat was legitimate and targeted in Bridgeport specifically.
Emergency protocols were put in place.
Police asked anyone with information about the threat to give them a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.