GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury Police were called in to relocate a snapping turtle that found its way to a drive-thru lane on Saturday.
Police said Main Street Dunkin Donuts employees called police on Saturday afternoon because a snapping turtle was blocking traffic.
Police said they safely relocated the turtle, who they said tried to assault an officer.
On a post on Facebook, police said the turtle was not happy about not getting his coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.