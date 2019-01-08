NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Fans of Saturday Night Live are in for a treat.
Cast member Pete Davidson is performing on Friday in New Haven.
The 25-year-old is the youngest member of the SNL cast.
He recently made headlines for his breakup with singer Ariana Grande and his struggles with mental illness.
Friday’s show will begin at 6 p.m. at College Street Music Hall.
Tickets are $45.
For more information, click here.
