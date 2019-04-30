BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson stunned fans in Bridgeport on Monday night when he refused to perform.
Davidson was scheduled to do a standup routine at The Stress Factory.
However, he reportedly walked out on the show.
WPLR's Chaz & AJ reported on Tuesday morning that Davidson became upset over jokes about his love life.
Davidson was engaged to singer Ariana Grande and currently dates actress Kate Beckinsale.
In an Instagram story post, Davidson blamed the club's owner for his decision to leave.
"Hey guys in Connecticut, I'm sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on," Davidson said. "The owner Vinnie Brand disrespected me. It was something I told him not to do. And I can't perform under those circumstances."
Davidson promised to perform a free show for those who bought tickets and didn't get to see him.
"We'll figure out where it's going to be in the next week," he said. "We'll get it all sorted out."
Davidson then apologized and said it was not the fault of the audience.
