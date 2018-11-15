HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's likely to be the first accumulating snow of the season is on its way.
A winter weather advisory for the whole state goes into effect Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
Several school districts posted early dismissals. See the list here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Thursday will start off partly sunny and cold, but the clouds will be on the increase as the day continues.
"Snow will develop [Thursday] afternoon from southwest to northeast between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.," Haney said. "Snow will become heavy at times [Thursday] evening and it will add up before it changes to sleet, then eventually to all rain after midnight."
The shoreline may receive 1 to 2 inches of snow. Most of the state could see 2 to 4 inches; however, the Litchfield Hills could get up to 6 inches.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"Roads will quickly become very slippery [Thursday] evening and the visibility will be greatly reduced by a burst of moderate to heavy snow," Haney said. "This will make for dangerous driving conditions!"
Temperatures will be in the 20s and low-30s by Thursday night.
They'll rise after midnight.
Friday, the commute will either be slushy or plain wet.
"Most of the state will have rain at that time, but a wintry mix may persist in the northwest hills," Haney said. "A change to all snow can be expected in the northwest hills before the precipitation ends around lunchtime."
The Friday evening commute looks much better.
Haney expected partial clearing at that point.
Friday night looks to be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows between 30 and 35 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
