Meteorologist Scot Haney said snow may develop in the state by Saturday afternoon. Here's his Tuesday morning forecast.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While there's a chance for some isolated light rain Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, a storm that could bring measurable snow is on the horizon for the weekend.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the more substantial storm takes aim at southern New England on Saturday.

"As of right now, snow could develop by Saturday afternoon," Haney said. "However, given the storm track as our models are currently indicating, we’d see a transition to a wintry/icy mix and then rain by Saturday evening/night."

Haney indicated that since the storm is 5 days away from coming to fruition, a lot can and likely will change.

"It will be all about the track of one area of low pressure to our northwest, followed by a secondary low that develops into a coastal storm to our south," he explained.

Regardless, temperatures would hover around the freezing mark on both Saturday and Sunday.

"After a few flurries pass early, Sunday will be windy and cold," Haney said.

The wind will make it feel considerably colder.

A big chill could be the headline for Monday.

It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s then.

