LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Snow and black ice made for dangerous driving conditions in the northwest corner of the state on Sunday evening.
The meteorologists at Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as the rain rapidly changed over to snow in the high elevations of the Litchfield Hills. Mike Cameron said roads have become slick and black ice is reported.
In Norfolk, snow plows, ice scrapers, and shovels were brought out earlier than anticipated to clear snow.
"I mean, it’s beautiful, but it’s a little early, it’s not winter," said New York resident, Pat Wildes.
In eastern Connecticut, a changeover from rain to snow was reported, too. Slush and black ice could also impact high elevations of Tolland county and Windham county.
Connecticut State Police in Cornwall said Route 4 between Route 63 and Route 43 is closed as of 3:30 p.m. due to a multi-car crash. Former State Rep. Brian Ohler said road conditions in Canaan are causing crashes, as well.
"I know, down on Route 44, there was a tractor-trailer stuck earlier, which backed up traffic a bit," said Norfolk resident, Andrew Thomson.
Cameron said snow fell along Route 7 as far south as Danbury and Brookfield on Sunday evening.
"Just give plenty of space on the roads and try to make sure that your partner is not freaking out when they’re driving," said Wildes.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
