GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Some businesses are busy thanks to a potential snowstorm this weekend.
Cofiell’s Sport and Power Equipment in Glastonbury sells and fixes snow blowers.
“We always love snow here. We started off with snowmobiles and we have a love for snow a passion for it. So snowmobiles snow blowers it’s what we do. We love to see snow,” said Kevin Cofiell.
The folks at Cofiell’s say their phones are going off the hook with people asking about inventory and requesting repairs.
There is time to get your snow equipment serviced, but by tomorrow afternoon it may get trickier finding someone. They repair items on a first come first serve basis.
With the supply chain disruptions, there aren’t unlimited replacement parts and new machines.
Now is a good time to review and test your snow blowers and generators.
If you haven’t used a snow blower in a while, get the old fuel out and put new fuel in.
If it snows all day Saturday, it’s best to do multiple rounds of snow cleanup and not wait the next morning.
Kevin Cofiell said, “we don’t snow blow how fast we want to walk, we snow blow how it can handle the snow. So, if you wait until there’s a foot and half, you’re going to be out there a while because it’s going to be slow going. If you go out every four inches or so you can keep it keep up with it and cleared off and you’ll be able to at a much faster pace.“
Please remember to never put your hand into a snow blower.
