NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Travel was impacted by a storm that first arrived as snow in parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield and Hartford counties until 1 p.m.
The snow impacted a number of roads across the state, particularly in Litchfield County where schools in a number of districts announced delays.
"I love northwest Connecticut and bring on the snow!" said Lori Bucco, a Norfolk resident and teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Schools in the "Icebox of Connecticut" were delayed two hours.
"It’s nice because the kids are more rested," Bucco said. "I teach teenagers and so in the morning they are better aware and better prepared to learn."
Norfolk's first selectman, Matt Riiska, said school officials contacted their public works director to coordinate efforts.
By 4 a.m., five town trucks were up and running to clear snow and ice.
Channel 3's "Weather Tracker 2" tested the roads on Tuesday morning and confirmed they were slick.
"We try to get the roads ready before the buses come out and it’s a large area," Riiska said.
Crews worked on more than 50 miles of road.
"Some of them are dirt so you have to [clear them]," Riiska said. "It takes a lot of work to try to get them ready to go."
Riiska said school delays can be a good thing because it gives crews more time to get the roads ready for the morning rush.
Lately, the crews have been opting for less ice salts.
"It’s an environmental issue," Riiska said. "We try to use less, we try to use a little bit more sand than we have in the past."
He said sand was a more green alternative and cheaper.
Bucco told Channel 3 that she'd rather give crews the time needed and start on a delay as opposed to driving to school in poor conditions. She's just glad she's not the one making the call.
"I can say right now, I would never want to be the person who has to make that judgement call, because every time someone has to make that call, someone is unhappy, parents, or kids, or bus drivers, or teachers," she said. "And there are always a number of people who are happy, but it’s always controversial."
The biggest issue after Tuesday morning's storm was the potential for the snow to melt and refreeze.
Riiska said the town can deal with snow, but ice is something of which drivers need to be aware.
