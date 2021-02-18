OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – It’s another winter nuisance for residents on the shoreline.
Store owners quickly cleaned up Thursday’ slushy mix, but more is expected on Friday.
“I mean last year, we didn’t have this, but it seems like every other day it’s snowing, and we have to be out there plowing,” said Steven Ortiz.
Steven Ortiz works for Waterview Landscaping in Old Saybrook. He says it’s been a busy winter and Thursday was no different.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says they’re telling people to stay home if they can. He says luckily, they haven’t had to open any emergency shelters this winter.
“We have had to create some spaces for people to warm up if they need that service, but so far, thank God we haven’t had to open up a shelter,” Chief Spera said.
Westbrook Emergency Management Director Don Izzo says public works crews are already busy on Thursday night.
“We want to give them that time to treat the roads, plow the roads. We know they’re going to go through many areas, two, three, four times,” Izzo said.
Izzo says they’re ready for any snowstorm that comes their way, but they’re also ready for spring.
“My family and I, we just can’t wait to pull out the patio chairs and the umbrella again,” Izzo said.
If you don’t need to drive, make sure to reduce your speed and give plows room to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.