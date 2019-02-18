HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow developed overnight and left a fresh coating on most surfaces.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire state through Monday morning.
Schools that weren't off for the holiday posted delays while a number of cities and towns issued parking bans. See the list here.
"The roads are snow-covered and quite messy, so please be careful as you head out the door," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
The precipitation hasn't been all snow. Sleet and freezing rain were reported along the shoreline.
Regardless if the snow and/or mix, it will become more intermittent throughout the morning.
"Snow and rain showers may continue throughout the day," Haney said. "Finally, all precipitation will come to an end later this afternoon as the storm system slips into the Gulf of Maine."
Snowfall predictions should range between 1 and 4 inches.
The shoreline will be on the low end of that.
High temperatures for the day will be in the 30s.
The state will see a break from wintry weather on Tuesday.
"You're going to need your umbrellas and ice scrapers by midweek," Haney said. "Yes, another storm will impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday."
The timing and type of precipitation remains in question, however.
As of Monday morning's forecast, it looks to develop as snow later in the day on Wednesday, possibly after the evening commute.
Then, it could mix or change over to sleet and rain overnight. The greatest chance for any accumulation would be in northern Connecticut.
Plain rain is possible early Thursday morning. Conditions should improve by the afternoon.
For the rest of the week, the state appears to be storm-free.
