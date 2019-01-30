SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Many school districts ended up canceling school on Wednesday, but some had a delay, and then an early dismissal.
Cities and towns north of Hartford had a bit of snow to contend on Wednesday morning.
Several districts made the call to either delay or cancel school. But then, because of afternoon snow squalls expected, many schools that had classes decided to dismiss early.
The complete list can be found here.
It was a scramble on Wednesday for school administrators and for families trying to adjust their day to the changing school schedule.
A two-hour delay at Plainville Public Schools.
"I dropped off at three different schools at three different times and by the time I dropped off the last school I had to pick up an hour and a half after that," said parent Annie Crete.
Only then to have an early dismissal.
School buses rolled up to the high school right around lunch time.
The superintendent of Plainville schools said overnight snow and freezing conditions delayed school, and the early dismissal wasn't an easy call either.
"As the morning wore on, we got updates about the snow squalls that are likely to hit and they kept changing when they would arrive," Superintendent Maureen Brummett said.
In fact, several school districts had to delay then dismiss early including Avon, Bristol, East Haven, Farmington and East Granby.
“We had to think about the safety. When these squalls hit it’s supposed to be quite hazardous driving and my buses are on the roads if I don’t dismiss early until after,” Brummett said.
The squalls are on every district's radar, including New Britain and East Granby.
“We have instructed our transportation companies and administrators to hold students until the squall has passed in order to ensure safe travel for all of our students," a New Britain spokesperson said.
The state requires a minimum of 180 days and 900 hours of instruction in a school year and most districts say today will count as a school day.
Channel 3 took its Weather Tracker 1 to East Windsor, Windsor, Enfield and Suffield to check out local road conditions on Wednesday morning.
Many were coated in some snow.
Suffield Public Schools were just one of dozens of districts that delayed opening.
That gave crews extra time to clear the roads.
They warned drivers that just because people may see some blacktop on the roads doesn't mean they aren't slippery.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
