WATERBURY (WFSB) - Storm cleanup continues in the Brass City and while officials say things are on track, some believe they are be neglected.
"I'm not gonna say they're showing favoritism or anything like that, but I think our neighborhood oughta be as clean as theirs," Charlene White said Monday.
The majority of the brass city's roads look like this snow to the side, asphalt clear as day
But then you get to a street like Fern where a plow is still sorely needed.
The same for Beacon Street, a little south of Fulton Park.
"People can not come, go backwards, up and forth, they can't do anything," White said. "Sideswiping. All kinds of stuff, understand? And I don't think it's fair to our neighborhood. It's not fair at all."
White has lived off beacon street for around 20 years. She says it's always like this after a storm, witnessing dozens of accidents every winter.
"For the past two days, cars couldn't make it past this house, they'd slide back down, go out and go another way. You couldn't even get up here, "J.O. of Waterbury said.
Over the phone, the city's public works director said it normally takes 5-to-6 hours after a snowstorm to completely clear off the streets.
For the streets they do miss, you can call them in by dialing 3-1-1 or the public works office directly to get a plow.
