HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper is continuing to produce heavy snow in Connecticut on Monday evening.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
There will be a dry slot that will move through the state from north to south.
"That means the precipitation will taper off, becoming spotty and lighter. At the same time, there will be enough warming aloft to change the snow to a wintry mix or rain, especially to the south and east of Hartford," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Snowfall totals will range from 10 to 18 inches across most of the state.
"Plus, will be considerable blowing and drifting with the north-northeasterly wind gusting to 40-50 mph at times. This will cause near blizzard conditions into this evening," DePrest said.
Channel 3 meteorologists have tracked moderately heavy bands of snow as they made their way northward in the state.
Track it with Channel 3's Interactive Radar here.
Temperatures Monday night will be in the 20s and lower 30s and may tend to ride a little overnight.
A coastal flood advisory goes into effect for the immediate shoreline from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
As the night wears on Winter Storm Cooper will move very slowly.
"That means well can expect occasional snow, a wintry mix, and rain [on Tueday]. Snowfall accumulations will be minimal, although there could be a few more inches of snow in the Northwest Hills," DePrest said.
Temperatures will fall below freezing Tuesday morning and lead to icy road conditions.
It will be a windy day with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
Wednesday will still have an impact from Winter Storm Cooper. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but there will be a chance for snow showers.
Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
Yes, it's snowing. This happens every year about this time, during the winter. No need for minute-by-minute accounts. Chances are, if it's snowing in West Undershirt,CT, it's also snowing in East Undershirt,CT.
While we're cooped-up at home, we would find it more entertaining if WFSB would air the CBS daytime shows. That would be more appealing than watching pictures of Rover's first encounter with snow, or watching/listening to the giggling of one of the anchors
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.