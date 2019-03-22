HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Rain and snow showers will continue to move across the state Friday night, with some seeing more snow than others.
This is all thanks to a system of low pressure moving up the coast.
"Rain and snow showers are likely from time to time through tonight, and some snow showers could be heavy," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The snow started ramping up in the northeastern part of the state, in places like Tolland late Friday morning and afternoon.
Viewers shared photos with Eyewitness News on Friday, showing snow coming down in several towns.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County until noon Saturday, and until 7 a.m. Saturday for Tolland County.
A northwest wind has picked up, with gusts reaching 40 mph by Friday night.
DePrest said 1-4 inches of snow could accumulate in the higher elevations of northern CT.
Other spots could see just an inch, or no snow at all.
The northwest will gust to 30-40 mph and it will be quite chilly.
The first weekend of spring will start out chilly and windy, with highs only in the 40s on Saturday.
A gusty wind will make it feel colder.
There could also be some flurries or a lingering snow shower Saturday morning.
The sky will then become mostly sunny during the afternoon.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front moves through the state on Monday bringing some rain, but before that, temperatures should reach 50 to 55 degrees.
