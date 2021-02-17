HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of disturbances is expected to bring snow over a 24 hour period Thursday into Friday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire state ahead of Thursday's storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said though sunny, cold and breezy on Wednesday, snow could arrive by Thursday midday and become steadier by the evening.
"We should see snow statewide by the evening commute," Dixon said. "Latest indications are for a colder, more southern track. Therefore as of [Wednesday morning], this could be all snow for Connecticut. Mixing for southeastern Connecticut appears less likely."
High temperatures will range from the mid 20s to low 30s.
Lows will be in the 20s.
"This event will be a little different in that there’s not one big storm, but a series of disturbances that pass offshore, translating to periods of light to moderate snow over a 24-plus hour period," Dixon explained.
Channel 3's preliminary snowfall forecast called for 4 to 8 inches for much of the state.
In southeastern CT, there could be 2 to 5 inches. Four to 7 inches is possible along the Interstate 84 corridor.
There could also be a little more than 8 inches of snow, especially to the north and west of Hartford. It could go higher in some spots.
"The snow could linger longer into Friday evening," Dixon said. "There are a lot of model differences on how long it could last."
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
The weekend will be storm free.
"Windy and cold Saturday [with a] chance for a passing flurry," Dixon said. "Sunday looks bright with a calmer wind, also it will be several degrees milder."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.