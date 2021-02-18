HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of storm systems is expected to deliver between 4 and 8 inches of snow, potentially over a 36 hour period.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place.
A winter storm advisory was issued for the entire state through Friday evening.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while this storm will stick around for quite some time, the snow will not be heavy the whole time.
"There will be times when the snow is very light," Haney said. "Patchy snow is developing right now, and there will be periods of snow during the afternoon."
Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30s.
Periods of light to moderate snow will continue Thursday night and Friday.
"[Thursday] evening and [Friday] morning's commute will be impacted," Haney warned.
Snow will taper off to snow showers Friday afternoon and evening.
Highs on Friday will range from 30 to 35 degrees.
Channel 3's snowfall forecast called for 4 to 8 inches for the whole state.
It could go higher in some spots.
Hour-By-Hour
"Any lingering snow showers will end Friday night, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear," Haney said.
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
The weekend will be storm free, but blustery and cold.
(2) comments
Must be that global warming causing this and the troubles down in Texas. LMFAO! Dumbocraps.
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
