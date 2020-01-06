HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow may impact two morning commutes this week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some places will get a minor coating of snow for the Monday morning commute, thanks to some flurries and snow showers.
"A weak disturbance is passing through the state," Haney said. "[But] the balance of the day will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine."
The rest of Monday should be breezy with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s.
A coastal storm comes close to the state on Tuesday.
As of monday morning, a couple of forecast models said that it will be mostly offshore.
"The path [may be] close enough to the state that at least a part of the state will experience a light coating of snow," Haney said.
However, a third model calls for the storm to stay completely clear of New England.
Haney said he's going with the light snow scenario.
"Therefore, this storm could have an impact on the Wednesday morning commute, especially southeast of Hartford," he said. "Even if snow is minimal, it could accumulate up to an inch and make roadways slippery."
The storm should wrap up by the afternoon.
The rest of Wednesday should feature party-sunny skies with potential wind gusts of 40 mph or higher.
The next chance for wet weather comes on Saturday.
