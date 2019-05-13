HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of coastal storms continued on Monday, potentially with a little bit of snow and sleet mixed in with rain.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Monday night.
By midnight, he said wet snow may mix in over the highest elevations of northern CT.
"In addition to the precipitation, minor coastal flooding is possible during the high tide cycle this evening," DePrest said.
A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Monday night. Parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties are included. The advisory is not due to the rain, but rather to the wind and upcoming high tide cycle.
The rain will end in the pre-dawn hours, and temps will bottom out in the range of 35 and 44. The coldest readings will be in the hills.
Tuesday will be rain-free, but the risk of showers will be on the rise in the afternoon.
DePrest said showers will linger into the evening.
Between the two days, parts of the state could pick up another inch or two of rain.
Wednesday looks to be drier.
DePrest said it should be partly sunny, but breezy with highs in the 60s.
Showers will come back on Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures for the days should be in the 60s.
There is the potential for much warmer weather this weekend.
"If all goes according to plan, temperatures will reach the 70s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday," DePrest said, adding that he has some reservations.
