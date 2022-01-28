(CNN) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet.
There is a strong smell of natural gas reported in the area, and residents are being asked to avoid the area, police said.
As of 7 a.m., there were no injuries reported, police said.
President Joe Biden is expected to head to Pittsburgh on Friday on a previously scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
