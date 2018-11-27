WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - Schools in Litchfield County posted delays because of some slick road conditions.
Rep. Brian Ohler, who represents the state's 64th District in Litchfield County, reported that Route 44 from Lakeville to Winsted was blanketed with heavy, wet snow on Tuesday morning.
"Travel is hazardous," Ohler said. "Schools have delayed their opening."
The list included schools in Winchester, New Hartford and Regional School Districts 1 and 7.
See the full list here.
Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler tracked rain that transitioned to snow in northern Connecticut on Tuesday morning.
"Lingering showers [Tuesday] morning end and other than a some sprinkles or flurries in northwestern Connecticut, we'll only see partial clearing as the day progresses," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
The wind will be up and could gust up to 30 mph.
Highs will be in the 40 degree range, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s, Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates, including closings and delays, on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
